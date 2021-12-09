Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $718,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 310.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.