PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.30 billion-$25.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.77 billion.PayPal also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.04. 360,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,291,595. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.13.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

