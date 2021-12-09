Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.980-$5.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.410-$1.470 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.00.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.08. 52,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.94. Autodesk has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,617 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

