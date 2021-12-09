Crown Price Reaches $0.0478 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $1,565.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,698.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.43 or 0.00954807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00279347 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031637 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003147 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,586,583 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

