Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.62

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$18.62 and last traded at C$18.53, with a volume of 412599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.93.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.15.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The company had revenue of C$143.52 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at C$154,088.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.