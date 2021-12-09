DeepOnion Market Capitalization Achieves $3.21 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $6,736.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016582 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012704 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,607,497 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.