Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 million.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

HRZN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,776. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

