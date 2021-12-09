Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) PT at $76.80

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.80.

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of AER stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after buying an additional 59,863 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 5.3% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 46,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 201.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 186,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 124,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

