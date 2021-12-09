Monte Financial Group LLC Purchases 740 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 3.3% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 8,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $123.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.80. The stock has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

