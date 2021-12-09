New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 33,896 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 830,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,896 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $176,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

HON stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.71. The stock had a trading volume of 54,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,265. The firm has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

