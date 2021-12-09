NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$5.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.26 billion-$6.32 billion.NetApp also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.210-$1.310 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

NTAP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.57. The company had a trading volume of 44,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,554 shares of company stock worth $2,323,646. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

