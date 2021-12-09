The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $95.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.

PGR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 73,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,535. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.02. Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Progressive will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Progressive by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after purchasing an additional 306,619 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

