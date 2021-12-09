Analysts Set Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Price Target at $2,775.00

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,402.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 288,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. Adyen has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

