Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$77.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLMAF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DLMAF traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $45.28. 830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. Dollarama has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.