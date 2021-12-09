Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Shares of MCD opened at $258.78 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $262.81. The firm has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

