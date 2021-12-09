Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lifted by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 274,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 267,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,319,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

