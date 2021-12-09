Orion Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,660,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $281.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.98.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

