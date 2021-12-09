Orion Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.9% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 196,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,054,000. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 138,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.38. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

