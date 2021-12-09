Divergent Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 36.2% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $162,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $471.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $363.38 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.