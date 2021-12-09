Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

NYSE ACN opened at $374.53 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $374.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.54 and a 200 day moving average of $327.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

