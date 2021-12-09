J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.350-$8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,425. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.77.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

