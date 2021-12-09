BTMX (BTMX) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last seven days, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. BTMX has a market capitalization of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTMX coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00043841 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007345 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

