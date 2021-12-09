Comparing Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) & Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $743.39 million 4.54 $228.86 million $3.71 11.77 Sberbank of Russia $44.32 billion 2.04 $10.50 billion N/A N/A

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Cathay General Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 41.32% 12.00% 1.52% Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cathay General Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Sberbank of Russia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.21%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Cathay General Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others. It operates through the following segments: Moscow, Central and Northern Regions of European Part of Russia; Volga Region and South of European Part of Russia; Ural, Siberia and Far East of Russia; and Other Countries. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.