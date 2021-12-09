Analysts Expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASPN traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.46. 3,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,343. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

