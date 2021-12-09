Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Ardelyx posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.09.

NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. 968,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,676,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.72. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,682 shares of company stock worth $95,591. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 28,212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

