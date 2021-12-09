Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,127 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69.

