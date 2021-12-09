FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.33.

NYSE FE traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 106,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,332. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

