HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.28 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.30-$1.35 EPS.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.80.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 47,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,155. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,260.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthEquity stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

