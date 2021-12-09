Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.8% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 377,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 144,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,963.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,867.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,711.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

