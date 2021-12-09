Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 123,592 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,592 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.1% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $318.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.08, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

