Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 8,385 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,207,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $870,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $252,864,000 after acquiring an additional 774,700 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $266.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.72 billion, a PE ratio of 147.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

