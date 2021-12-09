Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 414 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

NYSE TMO opened at $638.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $666.65. The company has a market cap of $251.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $614.54 and its 200 day moving average is $556.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

