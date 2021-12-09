CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.75 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $34.75 million and $642.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00175920 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00034068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003282 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.82 or 0.00586841 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00059314 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 155,472,313 coins and its circulating supply is 151,472,313 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.