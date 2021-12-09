LCMS Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $400,123.00 (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. One LCMS coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LCMS has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. LCMS has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $400,123.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00057067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,111.55 or 0.08586784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00079448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,822.38 or 0.99874848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002831 BTC.

LCMS Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

LCMS Coin Trading

