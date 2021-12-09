$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

CSTM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,403. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.33. Constellium has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Constellium by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,506,000 after buying an additional 1,872,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,761,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,621,000 after purchasing an additional 546,542 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 6.3% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,920,000 after purchasing an additional 388,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,728,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 125,339 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

