UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.43 Million

Brokerages expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to post $60.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the lowest is $60.36 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year sales of $179.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.21 million to $179.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $273.15 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $276.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPH. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UpHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other news, insider Mariya Pylypiv bought 12,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,153.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $11,973,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the third quarter worth about $486,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPH traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.59. 34,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62. UpHealth has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

