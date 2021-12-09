Brokerages Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Target Price at $24.71

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.71.
PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,354 shares of company stock valued at $529,036. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE PEB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,943. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.44%.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.
