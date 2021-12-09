Brokerages Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Target Price at $24.71

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,354 shares of company stock valued at $529,036. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 315,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 61,724 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PEB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,943. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

