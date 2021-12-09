GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $530.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $234.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $560.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $498.00 and a 200 day moving average of $449.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.84.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.