Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Boston Trust Walden Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 602,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.7% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $192,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 21.3% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 34,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

Accenture stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $372.00. 12,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,234. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $374.92. The company has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

