Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 502.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,080 shares of company stock valued at $484,389,198. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,974.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,877.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,745.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

