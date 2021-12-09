CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 43,141 shares.The stock last traded at $22.27 and had previously closed at $22.53.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CI Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 102,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at $740,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in CI Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 128.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

