Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 8%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $117.74 and last traded at $117.76. 190,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,781,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Affirm by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231,859 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $278,280,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Affirm by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Affirm by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,037 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

