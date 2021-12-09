Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Howland Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,430,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,207 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 7.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $148,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

