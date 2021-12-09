Meridian Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.57. 133,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,291,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

