Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price at $180.46

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $6.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,492. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.38. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

