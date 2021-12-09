Analysts Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target at $48.60

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.89.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

SHOO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.27. 4,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,582. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

