ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.52.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

