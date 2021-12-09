Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $839,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.