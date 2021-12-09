Karura (KAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.11 Million

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Karura has a total market cap of $75.11 million and $6.29 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karura coin can now be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00008570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Karura has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00057004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.93 or 0.08588549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00059984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00079170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,706.58 or 0.99692842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,314,791 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

