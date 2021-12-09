Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $129.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,416. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

